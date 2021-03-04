POLICE: Man shot outside Shadow Lake Apartments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police responding to a call of shots fired discovered a man was shot Wednesday night in the 13000 block of West Markham at Shadow Lake Apartments.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m., when officers arrived, they discovered two apartments and several vehicles that had been struck by bullets.

According to investigators, a call came in from a local hospital soon after with a reported gunshot victim who was being treated after being shot as he was walking to his apartment.

Officers checked the apartments that were hit by gunfire and found no other injuries.

The case is ongoing.