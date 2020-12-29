Police: Man shot in the stomach on Battery Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man was shot in the stomach in the 2200 block of Battery Street on Monday night.

LRPD officers responded to the intersection of 23rd and Battery around 10:42 p.m. to find the man lying in the middle of the street.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and rushed into surgery, his condition unknown at this time.

Officers were not able to find identification on the man, and he was unable to speak, so his identity currently is unknown.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

The investigation is continuing.

