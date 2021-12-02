Police: Man shot at tire shop in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating after they said a man was shot at a tire shop in North Little Rock.

According to authorities, officers were called to Discount Tire located at 5021 Warden Road in North Little Rock at about 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Authorities said that the man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have a man in custody but no charges have been filed against him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.