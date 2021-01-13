Police: Man in custody after armed robbery of Texarkana convenience store

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Police has a man in custody after an armed robbery at a Speed X convenience store in the 2400 block of North Stateline Drive.

According to investigators a man wearing a black mask, black hoodie and jeans entered the store, demanded money from the register, and displayed a pistol. The clerk told police that the suspect fired one shot in his direction before fleeing from the store.

Shortly after the investigation had started, an officer in the area located someone suspicious and tried to stop the man to question him, but he would not comply. After another officer arrived on scene, they were able to speak to the suspect and discovered a loaded firearm in his possession along with a black mask.

Jonathan Carroll, 26, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, fleeing, and refusal to submit to arrest.

