NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said an investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an alleyway Monday night.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of West 16th Street after dispatchers received reports of a man lying on the ground in an alleyway just before 11:30 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said that the victim had suffered deadly injuries and that detectives are investigating the cause of death.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Emary at 501-975-8771.