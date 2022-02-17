PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police are investigating after they say a man was found dead at a park in Pine Bluff Wednesday night.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers were patrolling the area of Short 3rd Avenue and Grant Street after receiving reports of gunshots around 11:30 p.m.

Officers said they found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of death.

The PBPD also noted that this will the city’s 5th homicide of the year.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact detectives at 870-730-2090.