LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a man is facing murder and battery charges in connection to the shooting of a pregnant woman and killing her unborn twins.

Police said that Isaiah Smith is wanted for allegedly shooting the woman multiple times in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive Thursday night.

Authorities confirmed Monday that the mother survived, but her two unborn children died due to her injuries.

The shooting happened at Westbridge Apartments, an area where residents say violence is not a surprise. In 2017, the apartment complex made homicide headlines and a toddler was killed in the same complex just two years later.

Smith is facing two charges of first-degree murder and one first-degree battery charge.

WANTED: @LRpolice say Isaiah Smith is wanted on murder charges in connection to the shooting of a pregnant woman. Detectives say the woman survived but her unborn twins have died. If you see him, call 911. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/KRuT0auLbh — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) June 14, 2022

If you know of Smith’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.