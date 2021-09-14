Police: Man dies a week after Labor Day shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police said Tuesday that a Little Rock man injured in a shooting on Labor Day has now died.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 21-year-old Dontorius Hickey was found suffering from gunshots wounds after officers responded to a “shooting just occurred” call in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn last Monday.

Authorities said Hickey was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time.

Hickey died Monday as a result of his injuries, according to the LRPD. Police are now handling this case as a homicide investigation.