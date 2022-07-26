LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock man is behind bars after police said he stole multiple bottles of liquor from Stickyz Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicken Shack.

According to officials with the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Monday evening after a Black male was seen stealing liquor bottles from the bar.

A witness at the scene said the man, later identified as 58-year-old Patrick Smith walked around the bar and reportedly whispered “keep quiet or get shot,” before leaving the scene with several bottles of liquor.

Officers with the LRPD eventually located a suspect matching Smith’s description on the 300 block of President Clinton Avenue with 2 bottles of liquor.

Smith was later arrested on charges of robbery, theft of property and public intoxication and booked at the Pulaski County Regional Jail.