LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who detectives say may be connected to a Wednesday shooting that left one dead.

The Little Rock Police Department released an image of a man from security footage shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Homicide detectives are searching for the man in connection with their investigation into the shooting on West 12th Street.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of West 12th and found two victims at the scene.

Police initially stated that both victims were expected to survive their injuries, but around 8 p.m. it was reported that one of the victims had died.

The death marked the 65th homicide in Little Rock for 2022. That total ties the number for all of 2021