Police: Little Rock city director assaulted outside community center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after a city director was assaulted outside a community center Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said Director Joan Adcock was outside of the Wright Avenue Alert Center near the intersection of Wright Avenue and Battery Street when a woman came up to her.

Adcock told officers the woman tried to grab a food container Adcock had in her hand, then began speaking incoherently to her.

The director said the woman then began attacking her, grabbing at the director’s hair saying “Give me that wig. I want it,” before another person with Adcock stepped in between the two.

The woman then walked away from the scene after taking food from the container. Officers found the woman a few blocks away, walking unsteadily and speaking incoherently.

She was taken into custody and booked on a count of public intoxication.

Police said the 81-year-old city leader was not injured in the incident and noted Adcock did not want to press charges.

The assault happened just hours after Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and other city leaders announced new plans to combat the growing number of violent crimes in Little Rock.

Adcock has been a staple of Little Rock government for nearly three decades. She is the city’s longest-serving director, having been first elected om 1992. She also served as vice mayor from January 1995 to December 1996.

She is currently the Position 10 At-Large City Director.