MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim in a Friday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Mayflower has died.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the Grassy Lake Apartments shortly after 5:45 a.m. Friday, they found a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies have reported that the victim in the shooting died Saturday afternoon.

Investigators have been working to gather evidence and follow-up on leads and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at 501-450-4910.