LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock said they are investigating after finding the body of a man in the downtown area Tuesday morning.

Little Rock Police Department officials said officers responded to a call in the 400 block of Scott Street just before 10:15 a.m. when they discovered the body of a Black man.

The officers said the cause of death appeared to be unknown, so the body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and to determine the identity of the man.

Detectives with the Major Crimes unit arrived on the scene and started their investigation.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Major Crimes unit at 501-371-4660.