TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and child were killed and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Texarkana, Arkansas.

According to Texarkana Arkansas police, officers received reports of a shooting on Glendale Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

The caller told police that a woman and her child had been shot by her husband.

Officers arrived on the scene and were told that the shooter had barricaded himself inside the house with the victims.

Police forced entry into the residence to find a man, a woman, and a small child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man and the child were deceased.

The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.