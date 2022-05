NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating shots fired Tuesday night outside of Simmons Bank Arena following the North Little Rock High School graduation.

Police have confirmed that they responded to reports of a series of gunshots and are actively investigating.

No word yet on injuries or arrest.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation gets underway.

#BREAKING: Witnesses say a shooting happened outside NLR’s graduation ceremony at Simmons Bank Arena.



“It was about six shots,” a witness tells me. She says she saw a group fighting before shots rang out.



No word yet on injuries or arrests. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/0ZBTJRDDjA — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) May 18, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.