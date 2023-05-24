LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are responding to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the city’s south side where a UPS driver was injured.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said reports of a shooting came in around 1 p.m. from the 7500 block of Royal Oaks Drive in the south part of the city.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found one person injured and suffering from gunshot wounds.

The officers secured the scene while emergency medical personnel took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police officials said the victim is in critical condition.

LRPD officials confirmed that the victim in the case was a UPS driver.

The shooting occurred just blocks away from Chicot Elementary School, and officials with the Little Rock School District confirmed that the school was placed on lockdown for a short time as a precautionary measure.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect in this incident at this time, but detectives noted that their investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact detectives with the Major Crimes Division at 501-371-4660.