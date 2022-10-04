LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a report of midday shooting involving a juvenile at a residence in the south side of Little Rock.

Little Rock Police Department dispatch logs show officers responding to a home in the 11000 block of Doe Run Drive, just off Chicot Road in south Little Rock.

LRPD officials report the investigation is still in its early stages. However, police noted that no one is in custody at this time.

There is no word from police at this time on the age of the juvenile involved or the total number of people injured. Police said the child was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Just got to the scene. LRPD says the call came in around noon. Child was taken to hospital and is in critical condition. No one is in custody yet. @KARK4News @FOX16News https://t.co/IqkvuY6iQs — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) October 4, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.