LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Kroger store in Little Rock midday Monday.

Officers said the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. at the store located at Geyer Springs Road and Baseline Road.

Police have confirmed one man was shot at the scene. Officers say the man was hit in the leg, but offer details on the extent of his injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.