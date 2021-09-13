Police: One dead, another injured after shooting at Little Rock apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Riverdale neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the Prosper Riverdale Apartments on Rebsamen Park Road.

Officers have confirmed that two people were shot during the incident. According to police, one victim died on the way to an area hospital while the other is currently being treated.

The Little Rock Police Department confirmed via posts on social media that detectives on the scene are investigating this case as a homicide.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.