Little Rock police have identified Michael Wilson as a suspect in a deadly late night shooting in the parking lot of a west Little Rock store.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating after one person was killed in an overnight shooting in a west Little Rock store parking lot.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 19301 Cantrell Road, just off Chenal Parkway, just before midnight.

Officers said the victim in the shooting was taken by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Authorities said the incident started as a disturbance but quickly escalated into gunfire.

During their investigation, detectives said they identified a man named Michael Wilson as the suspect in the killing.

Investigators noted that the store was closed at the time of this incident.

