NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police officials said officers are investigating a robbery at a North Little Rock bank midday Tuesday.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the robbery occurred at the Bank of America branch located at 200 Main Street.

Investigators have not said if there were any injuries connected to this robbery, nor have they said how much was stolen.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information on this incident to call the department tip line at 501-680-8439.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.