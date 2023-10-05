PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a disturbance at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon that officials said involved gunfire.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department confirmed the disturbance just before 5:20 p.m., saying they first received reports of gunfire around 4:22 p.m. near the Camelot Townhouses & Apartments complex located at 4001 Old Warren Road.

Department officials said one patrol vehicle was hit by gunfire and the officer inside did sustain minor injuries, though police officials noted the officer was not shot.

PBPD officials said just after 8:30 p.m. that 24-year-old Quantarious Sission was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Quantarious Sission photo courtesy of Pine Bluff Police Department

Police said Sission was taken to Dub Brassell Detention Center and is facing multiple charges, including attempted capital murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons, terroristic act and engaging in a violent criminal act.

Authorities said they are still searching for 26-year-old Chaderious Avery in connection with the incident and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Pine Bluff Police Department say they are seeking Chaderious Avery and warn that he is considered armed and dangerous. Image courtesy PBPD

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the PBPD detective tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.