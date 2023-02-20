NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating after one person was found dead Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Parker Street.

Police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

There is currently no further information on the victim and no suspect description.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the NLRPD Tip line at 501-680-8439. Callers with information can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.