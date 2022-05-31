NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot near a restraint Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded just after 1:45 p.m. after a man walked into the Chuy’s on Warden Road and reported that a man nearby had been shot.

When the officers arrived at the scene, authorities said they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Detectives arrived to begin their investigation but noted they were able to determine that the shooting did not happen in the immediate location of the restaurant.





They are still trying to determine the exact location where the shooting occurred. Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact North Little Rock police Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167 or at the NLRPD Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.