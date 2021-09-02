Police investigating after body discovered in woods near Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Police say a man out for an evening walk made the gruesome discovery of a body in a wooded area near Hot Springs Wednesday.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, officers headed to the area of the north frontage road of East Grand Avenue around 7:20 p.m. after a man walking on the road noticed a strong odor.

The man told police he entered into the wooded area and found the body.

Members of the HSPD Criminal Investigations Division, a crime scene technician and a member of the county coroner’s office responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

The Hot Springs Police Department is asking anyone with information tied to this investigation to call Det. Plummer at 501-321-6789 ext. 6716.