Police investigating after bank robbed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police are investigating after they say a man robbed a bank in Jacksonville midday Monday.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, a man walked into the US Bank location at 804 North First Street just after 12 p.m.

Officers said the man entered the bank wearing a face mask, went up to a teller and showed a note demanding money.

Investigators said he left the bank heading in an unknown direction. Detectives did not disclose how much cash the man took from the bank but did note that at no time was a weapon displayed during the robbery.

Police released a surveillance image of the man believed to be involved in the robbery, which shows him to be a white man with salt-and-pepper hair who was wearing a black t-shirt.

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking anyone with any information on this robbery or anyone who thinks they can identify the man seen in the surveillance image to contact the department at 501-982-3191.