HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Hope Police Department is looking for information after a teenager was hospitalized due to a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to an emergency call on the 100 block of N. Mockingbird St. around 9:41 p.m. Saturday to find a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. While first responders began treating the teen, detectives discovered the shooting occurred in a different location.

The teenager was flown to a hospital outside of Hope and is reportedly stable.

Police have not yet arrested a suspect and are continuing their investigation. HPD asks that anyone with information about this shooting call Detective Casey Singleton at (870) 722-2561.