LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police officials said a 35-year-old Hot Springs man is dead after a pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 30 in Little Rock Monday afternoon.

According to the ASP, the suspect was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for driving a vehicle with fictitious plates, ASP officials said.

Investigators said the pursuit began in Benton and came to a stop when an ASP Trooper used a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the suspect’s car on I-30 near the University Avenue exit around 2 p.m.

Troopers said the suspect then fired on police, who fired back and hit the suspect. Police said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the ASP troopers and Benton Police Department officers involved in the incident were not injured.

The full identity of the suspect has not been released by authorities at this time.

Officials with the ASP said an investigative case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.