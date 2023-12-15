LITTLE Rock, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the southwest part of the city Thursday night.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a call at 11:23 p.m. of a shooting at 7700 North Chicot Road.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a man that had been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital by the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) where he later died.

Detectives have not released any information on who the gunshot victim was or if there are any suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities say they believe someone in the community may have information on the incident.

Officers are encouraging those who may have details on the incident to contact Major Crimes at 501-371-4660.

This is the city’s 60th homicide of the year.

Check back for updates.