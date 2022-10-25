MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Police in Helena-West Helena, Ark. are trying to locate a man they believe may be missing after he posted on Facebook about being kidnapped.

In the post, Fredrick Gamble, 26, said several people with guns had grabbed him while he was walking in Helena, and he was in the back of a gray van. Hundreds of people have commented on the post, and it’s been shared more than 3,000 times.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Mayfield said he didn’t know if the post was real, but officers are investigating this as a possible kidnapping/missing person case.

Mayfield said Tuesday morning, Gamble’s mother reported him missing, and that’s when the department became aware of the social media post.

“We are currently looking for that van. We don’t have any leads as of right now to go on, but it is an active investigation,” said Chief Mayfield.

Fredrick Gamble (photos provided by HWH Police)

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information regarding Fredrick Gamble or his whereabouts please contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.

You can also submit information anonymously via TIP411. To access TIP411, download the “Helena West Helena PD” app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.