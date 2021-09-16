Police identify woman, child as victims in West Little Rock deadly shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the two victims who were found shot and killed in a West Little Rock home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 32-year-old Shunterris Salter and 8-year-old Jamichael Petty were found dead in the home in the 1800 block of Nichols Road just before 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said detectives determined 24-year-old Malcolm Ester to be the lead suspect in the case. He was arrested overnight and is now facing two counts of capital murder in the killings.

Investigators claim Ester confessed to killings after being arrested Thursday morning.

The bodies of both victims were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.