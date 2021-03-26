Police identify victim in Little Rock deadly shooting, make related arrest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting from Thursday while also saying they have arrested a suspect in the incident on gun-related charges.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a “subject down” call Thursday in the area of the 1900 block of Rice Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as 39-year-old Brian Deshaun McDowell, lying unresponsive in the street.

Officers said it was apparent McDowell had suffered a gunshot wound and had died.

During the course of their investigations, detectives identified Omarese Humphrey as a person of interest in this case. Humphrey was arrested on a firearm possession charge and taken into custody.

Department officials note that Humphrey has yet to be charged on offenses directly related to the homicide but add that further investigation into the case is continuing.