Police identify victim in deadly weekend shooting at carnival near Little Rock outlet malls

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have identified the man who died after being shot at a carnival near the Bass Pro Shop in south Little Rock Saturday evening.

In a post Monday afternoon, officers identified the victim in the shooting as 22-year-old Deante Smith of Forrest City.

A suspect in the case, 16-year-old Keaton McGee, had originally been detained by officers Saturday night. McGee was able to escape, however, while police and medical personnel were attempting to take him to a local hospital for treatment.

Crews continued to search for the teen overnight Saturday into Sunday, with police using K-9 units and drones to canvas the area. They also warned residents in their search area that McGee should be considered armed and dangerous.

This was not McGee’s first run in with the law. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a shooting at Otter Creek, but, according to court records, he bonded out March 31.

McGee fled south from the 12th Street Station. A K9 is in the area conducting a search. We believe he is contained in a small area.



Authorities describe the teen as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with a short, Afro-style haircut.