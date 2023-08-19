PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff Detectives have identified another suspect connected to a deadly July shooting.

Police have identified 18-year-old Dillen Finch, also known as Tek, as the third suspect in the July drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

The drive-by shooting occurred in the 2300 block of West 17th near Hazel Street on July 16th.

Pine Bluff police say Finch is considered armed and dangerous, and are asking the public for help locating him.

He is expected to face 2-counts of Capital Murder, 1-count of Battery in the First Degree, 1-count of Terroristic Act and 1-count of Unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to police.

Two other men have been arrested in the case and are expected to face charges of 2-counts of Capital Murder, 1-count of Battery in the First Degree, 1-count of Terroristic Act and 1-count of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the PBPD at 870-541-5300.