PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police identified a pair of suspects Wednesday in a homicide investigation tied to a deadly house fire in Pine Bluff last week.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said 42-year-old James Dixson and 42-year-old Kevin McKinney are facing multiple charges tied to the discovery of a body during the investigation into the house fire, including capital murder, arson, abuse of a corpse and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Homicide suspect James Dixson (image courtesy Pine Bluff Police Department)

Police were originally called to the scene in the 2300 block of West 11th Street on July 26 after firefighters discovered the body when responding to a house fire.

Homicide suspect Kevin McKinney (image courtesy Pine Bluff Police Department)

A subsequent autopsy of the still-unidentified body revealed the man had died of gunshot wounds.

Police have asked that anyone with information regarding either man call the PBPD detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300. They can also call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106.