JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police said that a man shot and injured someone who attempted to burglarize his home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to a burglary call at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they were notified that someone in the area had been shot.

Detectives said that the homeowner was home at the time of the burglary and had fired his gun at the offenders. Officers said that one of the offenders was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that Kylen Brown was arrested and is facing charges residential burglary and tampering with physical evidence.