Police: Four injured in household shooting in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ark. – Detectives in Monticello are investigating what they believe to be an incident of domestic violence that has thus far resulted in four members of a single household being shot.

The Monticello Police Department received a 911 call to a local residence Thursday afternoon, and after making entry into the home, discovered the four individuals.

Officers began administering first aid and summoned medical assistance for the four people. They were transported to various medical facilities throughout the state.

Department officials say the shooting is still under investigation but add that there are no suspects at large.

Investigators noted that firearms believed to be used in the incident were recovered on scene during crime scene processing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.