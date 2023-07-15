PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police are investigating after one man was found dead and another was injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Pine Bluff.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said officers responded to the area near the 3600 block of East Lake Drive just after 4 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man lying in the grass just east of the road. The officer said the man was unresponsive and had suffered a gunshot wound. The Jefferson County deputy coroner arrived and declared that man dead at the scene.

Shortly after the first victim had been found, another man was reported shot nearby on Greenway. That man told police that he ran from East Lake through a small, wooded area looking for help. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives arrived at the scene to start their investigation and begin interviewing witnesses.

Authorities said they have no information about a possible suspect at this time. They also said they have yet to identify the victim who was killed in this incident.

The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106. They can also call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

Officials said this was the 12th homicide in Pine Bluff in 2023.