DEWITT, Ark. – Police in the small Arkansas County town of DeWitt said a teacher in the DeWitt School District has been arrested and is accused of sex crimes involving a student.

According to the DeWitt Police Department, 24-year-old Nicholas Wright will see formal charges filed against him on Monday. DPD Chief Steven Bobo did not share the specific charges Wright faces.

Bobo noted that the incident tied to the accusations is not believed to have happened at the school.

The chief also noted that investigators made sure to act quickly in the case due to Wright’s position at the school.

Officials with the DeWitt School District said they are aware of the arrest and that Wright has been placed on paid administrative leave. During that time he is not allowed on any school campus.

Wright is listed as a history teacher and coach on the district website.