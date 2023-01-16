LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead Monday evening.

According to officials with the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Epernay Circle shortly before 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were advised that a domestic incident happened, and two dead individuals were found.

No information has been given regarding the identity of those involved.

The investigation is ongoing, police have asked that the public allow detectives time to process the scene before traveling in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.