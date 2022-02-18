LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a child was left on the scene after an alleged shooting suspect escaped a police chase Thursday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to an area in the 8000 block of Spanish Road after receiving reports of a shooting after 1:30 p.m.

After arriving, officers said they found two men lying in the road with injuries. Police said the two told authorities they had been shot by an unknown person.

One of the victims told officers that the two were sitting outside when someone in a black car drove by and began shooting. The victim also noted that neither of two had been in any altercations with anyone.

Authorities said the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police also noted that a witness told them that he saw two men in the gold vehicle and provided a description of the the individuals in the car.

The witness told officers that the driver and the two victims were involved in a verbal altercation when the driver began shooting, according to a police report. The report also stated that the suspected shooter drove off on Spanish Road.

Police said that the Arkansas State Police were involved in a chase after spotting a gold car matching the description of the alleged shooter.

After the chase ended, police said that the driver fled the scene and a child, who was the passenger, was taken into custody for further investigation.