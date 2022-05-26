CABOT, Ark. – Police in Cabot said that they have arrested a 61-year-old man for his possession of 100 counts of computer child pornography.

Authorities said that detectives with the Cabot Police Department initially received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography being downloaded in the area in April.

After investigating, detectives with the Cabot PD were led to a home on Wildwood Drive that belongs to 61-year-old Charles Brewer.

On May 19, detectives said they executed a search warrant at Brewer’s home and recovered several electronic devices.

After reviewing the devices confiscated from Brewer’s home, he was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing, and Brewer could face additional charges.