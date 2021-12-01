Police: Body of man killed in Arkansas found in Missouri

SELIGMAN, Mo. (AP) — Police say the body of a man killed in northwestern Arkansas was found last week in southwestern Missouri, and two suspects in the case were later arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Officers called to an apartment unit in Springdale, Arkansas, on Nov. 23 say they found a trail of blood leading from the apartment, and a man there said a group of men had shown up, argued with 39-year-old Richard Phillips then forced Phillips to leave with them.

Police say four days later on Nov. 27, a group of hunters discovered Phillips’ body north of Seligman, Missouri.

Arrest warrants were issued for 30-year-old Reginald Baker, of Seligman, and 41-year-old Daniel Blanks, of Fort Smith, Arkansas. They were arrested over the weekend in Tulsa.