LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say two people were injured early Tuesday morning after an attempted car break-in led to a confrontation that ended in gunfire.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a report of a car break-in on Laver Circle just before 4 a.m.

The officers said they discovered that the victim in the break-in had come across people the car owner said were breaking into the vehicle.

Investigators said that during that exchange shots were fired, leading to the car owner and one of the possible suspects being shot. The responding officers found the two shooting victims, and they were taken to a nearby hospital.

The LRPD Major Crimes Division and the Crime Scene Search Unit arrived at the scene and started their investigation, which is ongoing.