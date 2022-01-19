Police arrest three suspects in the killing of Pine Bluff man

Police say 18-year-old Rahn Clay, 22-year-old Roderick Marks and 20-year-old Steven Grady are all facing charges of capital murder in a deadly Jan. 8 shooting in Pine Bluff.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff say they have arrested three men suspected in the killing of a 55-year-old man earlier this month.

The Pine Bluff Police Department reported the arrests of 20-year-old Steven Grady, 22-year-old Roderick Marks and 18-year-old Rahn Clay on Tuesday.

The arrests are tied to the death of 55-year-old Calvin Kirklin on January 8. Kirklin was one of two people killed in separate shootings that night.

All three men in the Kirklin shooting are facing charges of capital murder, with Clay also facing a charge of discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.