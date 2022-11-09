HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Police say a teen turned himself in to officers in Hot Springs Tuesday in connection to an October shooting that left another teen dead and two others injured.

Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department said the unnamed 16-year-old will face multiple charges in the incident, including first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, two counts of committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery.

The charges stem from a shooting on Oct 5. Officers were called to the 600 block of School Street that evening after getting reports of a shooting and found a 16-year-old with gunshot wounds. Investigators said the teen was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials with the Hot Springs School District later identified that victim as Aidyn Davis, a sophomore at Hot Springs High School.

Authorities said an 18-year-old also showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds he said came from the incident.

A third victim, a 17-year-old young woman, was found with life-threatening injuries when a driver flagged down police as he was on the way to the hospital.

Police said the teen arrested in the incident is likely to be charged as an adult. He is being held in an undisclosed juvenile facility on a $750,000 bond.