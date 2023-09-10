LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly Saturday shooting at UA Little Rock campus housing.

Little Rock Police Department officials said 19-year-old Donte Blackmon was arrested Saturday night in connection with the shooting of 24-year-old Cornelius Johnson.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting at 2300 Coleman Place near University Village Apartments at 1:25 a.m. When they arrived, they found that Johnson had been shot.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials said Blackmon is facing a charge of capital murder.

This is Little Rock’s 42nd homicide of 2023.