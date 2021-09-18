Police arrest Conway school employee

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway Police arrested a Conway Public School District employee on Friday night. The school said that the employee is currently suspended and they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

“The safety of our students is always our highest priority,” CPSD said in a statement.

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.

Conway schools have confirmed the employee who was arrested is 33-year-old Jesse Sublett, a construction instructor.

Sublett is expected to face a charge of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct as well as harassment.