JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A traffic stop in Jacksonville resulted in police finding 94 grams of marijuana, a firearm and more than $1,500 in cash.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for illegal tint Sunday around 5:35 p.m.

Officers said when they approached the vehicle, they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle. Officers said after they instructed the driver to exit the vehicle, they found a plastic bag of marijuana on the driver’s floorboard and a handgun sticking out from under the driver’s seat.

After a further search, officers said they found additional bags of marijuana, THC wax and $1,594 in cash.

In addition to the marijuana and cash, officers said they seized a 10 MM Glock 20 handgun, two extended pistol magazines, fifty-one rounds of 10MM ammo and a 2005 Chrysler 300.

Officers also noted that the driver was driving on a suspended driver’s license and uninsured motor vehicle.

Officers said that the driver is facing charges of driving on a suspended driver’s license, no proof of vehicle insurance, illegal window tint, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.