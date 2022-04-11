MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old died after being shot in Marion, Arkansas Sunday evening, officials say.

According to Arkansas police, children were playing with splatter ball guns when it escalated into a firearm being drawn and shots being fired.

An 8-year-old child was struck in the head.

The child was transported to LeBonheur Hospital where the victim was later pronounced dead, police say.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 24-year-old Shanterria Montgomery.

Montgomery is facing charges of first-degree murder, terroristic act and tampering with physical evidence. She is set to appear in the District Court of Crittenden County Monday.